State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $21,214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

