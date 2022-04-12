State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

