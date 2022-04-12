State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.05 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

