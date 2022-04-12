State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.06 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.