State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,333,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

