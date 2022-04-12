State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.12 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

