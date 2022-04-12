State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,033,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

