State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.36. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.