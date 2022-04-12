State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

