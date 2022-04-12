State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,967 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,407,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

