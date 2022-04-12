State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

