State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $15,637,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

