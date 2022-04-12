State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.