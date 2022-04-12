State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Cadence Bank worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

