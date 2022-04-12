State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,726 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of SLM worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

