State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,121 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

VRNT stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -734.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,364 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

