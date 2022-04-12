State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,735 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE FLR opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Fluor Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.