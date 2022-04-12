State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,768 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE H opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.