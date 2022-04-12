State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,156 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

