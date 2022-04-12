State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Calix worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.