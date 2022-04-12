State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cytokinetics by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

