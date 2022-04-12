Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.41.
About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.