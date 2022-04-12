Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $89.00. The company traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $129,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.