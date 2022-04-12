Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Hold

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,621. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $464.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

