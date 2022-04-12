Stifel Nicolaus Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 25,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

