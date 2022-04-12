Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 14,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,720,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,576,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

