STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($41.30) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of STM stock traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €34.87 ($37.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,696,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.12. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

