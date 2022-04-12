Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 12th (ALPMY, CMG, DENN, DRI, EAT, JACK, MDLZ, PATK, PING, POOL)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 12th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of. Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

