Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 12th (ALPMY, CMG, DENN, DRI, EAT, JACK, MDLZ, PATK, PING, POOL)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 12th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.