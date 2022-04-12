Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (AAV, AC, BAESY, BLN, BUD, CCA, CCO, CVE, DBOEY, DUAVF)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 12th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21).

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €198.00 ($215.22).

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.20 ($78.48) to €68.90 ($74.89).

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61).

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$36.00 to C$34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50.

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$81.67 to C$78.23. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39).

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52).

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €36.00 ($39.13) to €38.00 ($41.30). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €60.00 ($65.22) to €55.00 ($59.78).

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 78 to SEK 88. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale to €82.00 ($89.13).

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 308.00 to 306.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.