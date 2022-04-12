Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (AAV, AC, BAESY, BLN, BUD, CCA, CCO, CVE, DBOEY, DUAVF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 12th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21).

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €198.00 ($215.22).

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.20 ($78.48) to €68.90 ($74.89).

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61).

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$36.00 to C$34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50.

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$81.67 to C$78.23. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39).

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52).

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €36.00 ($39.13) to €38.00 ($41.30). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €60.00 ($65.22) to €55.00 ($59.78).

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 78 to SEK 88. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale to €82.00 ($89.13).

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 308.00 to 306.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

