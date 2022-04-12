Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 12th (ASMIY, BKRIY, EXC, FINMY, HST, JNPR, LGRDY, LPX, MGY, NTOIY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Get ASM International NV alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelon has completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. into a separate entity, and will now own and operate the transmission and distribution business. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation. EXC’s cost savings initiatives will boost margins. In the past month shares of Exelon have outperformed its industry. Yet, failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby impacting its performance. Adherence to stringent regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability.”

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company as it has been revised northward. With a solid portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels across lucrative markets, Host Hotels is likely to benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution and improving supply-demand fundamentals. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet augur well. Also, the recovery in the transient and group businesses and the continued strength in the leisure business are likely to help the company achieve an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR).”

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $367 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $277.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €255.00 ($277.17) price target on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.