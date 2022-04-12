Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $852.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.