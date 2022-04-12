StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 1,229.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVAUF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

