Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stride stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stride by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Stride by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stride by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

