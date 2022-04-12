Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.45 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Strike has a market cap of $128.99 million and $9.45 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.90 or 0.00102204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.31 or 0.07549021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.44 or 1.00436933 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,336 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.