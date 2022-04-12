Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $7.05 on Tuesday, hitting $262.42. 945,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.