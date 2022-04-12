Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.09

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 371984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

