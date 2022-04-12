Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 251,655 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $73,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

