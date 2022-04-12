Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $77,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

