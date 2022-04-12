Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $80,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

