Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Bath & Body Works worth $80,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

