Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,159 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Domino’s Pizza worth $84,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.46 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

