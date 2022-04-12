Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,871 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ball worth $79,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.