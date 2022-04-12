Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

