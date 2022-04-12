Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 894,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,626. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.