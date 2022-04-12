Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after acquiring an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

