Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.