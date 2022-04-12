Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.92. 6,610,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,673. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.