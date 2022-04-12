Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Financial Comparison

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sunrun alerts:

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunrun and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 133.18%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.49 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -67.40 Atkore $2.93 billion 1.40 $587.86 million $14.80 6.16

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunrun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.