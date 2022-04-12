SuperFarm One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.95 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $257.90 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003760 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016040 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

