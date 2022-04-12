SVB Leerink Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $67.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,307 shares of company stock worth $8,607,201. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.